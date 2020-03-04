S.D. Legislature passes bill requiring acceptance of tribal IDs

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

The bill has already passed the Senate and next proceeds to Gov. Kristi Noem for final approval. Rep. Peri Pourier, a Pine Ridge Democrat, said the requirement would remove any barriers that tribal members have to purchase age-restricted items or cash checks.

Pourier pointed out that tribal IDs are easier for tribal members to obtain because they are less expensive and available locally. Tribes in South Dakota have enhanced the security and information on IDs in recent years.

