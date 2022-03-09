PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The rivalry went up another notch Monday between House Speaker Spencer Gosch and Governor Kristi Noem over their competing proposals for employee exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines.

The South Dakota House of Representatives removed the governor’s more-specific exemptions from her SB 211, inserted the speaker’s broad conscience-based wording instead, and sent the rewrite back to the Senate on a 37-32 vote.

The Senate had previously passed the governor’s version 31-4, while a Senate committee killed Gosch’s proposal 7-0.

Gosch, R-Glenham, wants most employees to be able to choose whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Noem wants employees to be able to claim in writing a medical or religious exemption or a recent-infection exemption.

Both versions would require vaccines for people who work at facilities that receive Medicaid funding or are South Dakota National Guard members. Noem’s plan would expire June 30, 2023. Gosch’s doesn’t have an ending date.