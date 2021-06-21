S.D. health care groups propose easing medical pot certifications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s largest health care providers have proposed that lawmakers drop part of the requirement for people seeking medical marijuana identification cards to obtain a physician’s recommendation to use the drug.

Under the proposal made Monday, physicians would still need to certify that patients have conditions such as severe pain, seizures or multiple sclerosis that would qualify them for a medical marijuana ID.

But they wouldn’t need to specifically recommend that marijuana be used to treat the condition.

The proposal was welcomed by medical marijuana advocates, who worry that patients would have a difficult time getting medical pot recommendations from physicians.

Doctors have expressed hesitancy about recommending medical marijuana as the state prepares to legalize it.