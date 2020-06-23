S.D. Gov. Noem announces federal COVID-19 funding for Rapid City area

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made another stop in Rapid City on her tour of the state to announce city and county governments will be able to access $200 million in federal funding to address the coronavirus crisis.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the city plans to get money it spent on an emergency shelter and emergency services reimbursed.

He says police and emergency medics have seen their work “dominated by COVID and the effects of it.”

The state has received $1.25 billion in funds from the federal government as part of a relief package for the pandemic.

