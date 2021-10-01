S.D. caregiver enters not guilty pleas in death of toddler

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A Watertown woman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in the death of a toddler who was in her care.

A Codington County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Amanda Walder on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated battery.

First responders answered a call about an unconscious child at Walder’s unlicensed day care July 14. The Argus Leader reports 16-month-old Liam Koistinen died later that day from trauma that resulted in a brain bleed and swelling.

A judge on Wednesday adjusted Walder’s bond to $50,000 cash from $100,000 and set a status hearing for Nov. 10. Trial is set to begin Nov. 19.