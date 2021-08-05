S.D. Board of Regents adopts name, image, likeness policy for college athletes

South Dakota guard Maddie Krull passes during the first half of a college basketball game against Oregon in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has adopted policy to govern the commercial use of student athletes’ name, image, and likeness at the six public universities the board oversees.

According to a release, the policy establishes a basic framework for universities and their student athletes. The policy applies to student athletes attending Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota.

Regents’ officials noted that South Dakota has not enacted any state laws specific to the use of athletes’ name, image, and likeness. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in June, followed by adoption of policy by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), brought about Thursday’s action by the regents.

The regents’ policy recognizes that student athletes are entitled to commercial use of their name, image, and likeness to externally promote their own business; promote a corporate entity; establish their own professional sports service, such as a camp or clinic; make appearances or sign autographs and receive compensation; and conduct similar activities.

The policy further states that student athletes may be represented by an agent, but must refrain from receiving compensation in exchange for their athletic performance, participation, or inducement for enrollment. Arrangements involving student athletes also may not violate existing institutional sponsorship agreements.

More information about the board’s policy, Student-Athlete Commercial Use of Name, Image and Likeness, can be found here.