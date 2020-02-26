S.D. attorney general’s probation rollback passes Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate narrowly passed a proposal from the attorney general to give judges the ability to send low-level felons to prison rather than probation if they don’t cooperate with law enforcement investigations.

Lawmakers are looking for ways to address increasing rates of meth addiction and drug arrests in the state. But they’re split on whether tougher law enforcement or addiction treatment is the best approach.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s proposal comes from the “tough on crime” strategy. He argues that it would allow police to go after drug dealers rather than just users, but that increased addiction treatment is also important.

