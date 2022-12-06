File – Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over the false claim the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump made the statement over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform.

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota released a statement about the former president’s comments. He says there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the results of the 2020 election.

He goes on to say anyone who wants to lead our country must commit to protecting the constitution and not threaten to terminate it.

“Americans have a deep appreciation for the Constitution and our Founding Fathers who risked their lives to establish it. As elected officials, we take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. We should never dishonor that oath. No one is above the Constitution. As I’ve said before, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the results of the 2020 election. In South Dakota, Mount Rushmore serves as an enduring reminder of that commitment and the stability our Constitution has provided for over 200 years. Despite their imperfections, our Founding Fathers crafted a Constitution that has stood the test of time and sets America apart from the rest of the world. We continue to strive for a more perfect union. I believe Americans want leaders, like those on Mount Rushmore, who will defend the Constitution and unite us in our belief that America is truly a shining city upon a hill,” Sen. Mike Rounds

Some Republicans already view Trump skeptically after many of his hand-picked candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races lost their elections in November.

“If you’re one of these other people who’s interested [in] running this year, this is certainly an opportunity to create some contrast,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican, said Monday.

Trump is less than a month into his 2024 bid for the White House