PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts.

They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days.

Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving as the state’s governor from 2003 through 2010. He won election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, but he continued to operate his governor-candidate’s campaign account for more than a decade after leaving the governor’s office.

Use of money remaining in a South Dakota candidate’s state-campaign account after leaving office was essentially wide-open until 2017.

That year, the Legislature placed some light restrictions around the uses, limiting spending to a purpose related to the campaign, or expenses from being a public official or former public official, or donations to any other candidate, political committee, or nonprofit charitable organization.

The Rounds termination report showed expenses of $65,205.10, which were mostly donations to six non-profit charitable organizations, and contributions totaling $25,000 that included two dozen Republican legislative candidates’ committees.

Michels, who was a state legislator before serving eight years as lieutenant governor with then-Governor Dennis Daugaard, reported contributions to three candidates and the Yankton County Republican Party totaling $1,742.01 to close out his balance.

Several of the largest contributions that Rounds made reflect people and causes who were important in the senator’s life.

He lost his wife, Jean, to cancer last year. She grew up a farm girl in the Lake Preston area. One of his committee’s donations was to the Lake Preston Foundation. Another was to Avera At Home Hospice.

Two of the political contributions went to accounts for people who served on his staff, state Treasurer Josh Haeder and legislative candidate Tyler Tordsen, who are seeking election this year.

Another donation went to St. Joseph School in Pierre. Prior to serving as governor, Rounds was on the Catholic school’s local advisory board.

Secretary of state records no longer show a full set of state campaign reports for Rounds. The earliest one that is still available covered 2012 and showed a starting balance of $207,112.71.

Daugaard is South Dakota’s other living former governor. He served 2011 through 2018, after being lieutenant governor for the eight years of Rounds’ administration and six years as a state senator before that. The secretary of state’s website as of Sunday morning didn’t yet show a pre-general election report from Daugaard.

Daugaard’s May pre-primary report showed spending totaling $43,004.40 and a balance of $271,339.94. He reported a balance of $730,802.21 when he wrapped up as governor at the end of 2018.

To find more information, visit the secretary of state’s political-finance reporting site.