Driver dies, passenger injured after rollover near Viborg, South Dakota

VIBORG, S.D. (KCAU) – One person died and another person was injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling West on 459th Avenue about four miles northeast of Viborg when the driver lost control around 7:38 p.m. The vehicle went off the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled.

Authorities said the driver, a 75-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries. A 75-year-old male passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Viborg hospital.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

