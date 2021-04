GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) — Multiple agencies helped rescue a rock climber who had fallen more than 40 feet at Palisades State Park in Garretson.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old woman was wedged on a cliff Sunday about 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the woman’s friends rushed to help her and prevent her from falling another 35 feet, KSFY-TV reported.

A bystander called 911.

Sheriff’s officials say rescue crews brought the woman to safety and got her medical attention.