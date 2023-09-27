SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In spite of the rain the past few days, area streams remain at very low levels across parts of eastern KELOLAND.

After a hot and mostly drier summer in eastern KELOLAND, area rivers and streams are running low this fall. And unless we see a dramatic pattern change, they’ll stay low for the foreseeable future.

The Big Sioux River is running around 50 cubic feet per second, not a record low, but certainly well below normal. That number is similar to last year at this time and is well below the 25th percentile rankings when compared to other years.

With the drought worse into southwest Minnesota, it’s no surprise to see Split Rock Creek and the Rock River both running very low these days. In Rock Rapids, the Rock River is running just a little higher than it was after the massive drought of 2012.

At this point, it would take an exceptionally wet October to change the conditions before we get into winter.

Last year, the heavy snow had a tremendous impact on the soil moisture and river levels, a factor that we normally would not depend on to make a difference going into next year.