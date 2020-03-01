Reward offered in death of Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls.

Thirty-year-old Casey Bonhorst was making the delivery to an east side home Wednesday night when he was killed.

The suspect, wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and light-colored pants, fled the scene.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in a release they have teamed with the Sioux Falls Police Department to provide $15,000 in reward money.

Domino’s Pizza is offering up to $10,000 from various franchises across the country.

