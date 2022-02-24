PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Landowners in Meade County don’t want a shooting range in their backyard but South Dakota Senators voted Tuesday to advance a bill to the House that would make the shooting range a reality.

Senate Bill 175 would provide South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP) with $2.5 million in funds to build a shooting range in Meade County. A similar bill died in the House last month, but Senator David Johnson (R-Rapid City) introduced SB 175 to seek funds for the range in the Senate.

Johnson says that the range will not only economically benefit western South Dakota, but the entire state. Proponents of the bill urged senators to vote yes on the bill in order to promote hunting and firearm safety, especially for children. Johnson concluded that western South Dakota needs a professional shooting range.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) questioned whether an environmental assessment had been completed to which Sen. Johnson said no, it was in progress. Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) told the chamber that he had nothing against shooting ranges but urged opposition to the bill because the landowners near the proposed range don’t want it. Heinert said the GFP should find another location if they want to build this range.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) also spoke against the bill because of landowner concerns and how the shooting range would impact their quality of life. “If you had talked or heard from any of these people you would understand why.”

But despite the opposition from those three senators, others said they would not be opposed to living near a gun range, and in fact would welcome it.

“You can put it in my backyard,” Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls) said.

Stalzer, along with several other senators said that not only are shooting ranges safe, but necessary to teach firearm safety for all shooters. In Watertown, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck said that they have a shooting range near a softball and soccer field, and he has never once heard complaints about the range.

While the bill lacked support in the House of Representatives in January, overwhelmingly the Senate voted to advance SB 175 28-7 to move onto the House.