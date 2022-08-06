RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue is facing several charges for money laundering and bank fraud.

Court documents said Steven Arthur Knigge deposited five fake checks totaling $142,000.

Authorities said he was able to transfer or withdraw about $16,000 before the banks found out the checks were fake.

Knigge is also accused of submitting a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application for $20,833. Court papers said he requested the funds for a residential remodeling business, even though he did not own any such business.