PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel wants South Dakota to draw a hard line on how K-12 public schools make places meant for privacy available for students.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 7-5 Monday morning to recommend passage of HB 1005.

The proposal from Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, would require school administrators to designate “any multi-occupancy shower room, changing room, or restroom, located in a public school, for use exclusively by members of the same sex.”

The legislation, which defines sex as “a person’s immutable, biological sex, as determined by the person’s genetics and anatomy existing at the time of the person’s birth,” could be up for debate by the 70-member House of Representatives as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The same restriction would apply to overnight sleeping accommodations at events sponsored or sanctioned by the school, with an exemption for members of the same family.

“Boys are boys, girls are girls, and it’s impossible to change sex,” Deutsch told the committee.

The bill would let a student “unable or unwilling, for any reason” to ask for a reasonable accommodation of a single-occupancy shower room, changing room or restroom, but wouldn’t allow access to the opposite sex’s multi-occupancy shower room, changing room or restroom.

Deutsch said then-Governor Dennis Daugaard blocked a similar bill six years ago, saying in the veto letter that school boards should be allowed to have local control. Since then, Deutsch said, the Vermillion School District adopted a policy for restrooms that is accommodating to students who identify as transgender.

Some parents and students from Vermillion testified Monday in support of the proposed restrictions. Marie Dahlhoff, a mother of four students, said she’s not comfortable with Vermillion’s new policy.

A member of the Vermillion school board, Shane Nordyke, spoke as an individual against Deutsch’s bill. She said the Vermillion board looked to Iowa and Wyoming for examples. “There is a process, and there is oversight in place,” she said.

Others opposing it included School Administrators of South Dakota and South Dakota’s large school districts. Deutsch, however, said he spoke with 12 school superintendents who wanted a uniform statewide policy.

House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls tried to get the bill killed. “We’ve been down this road before. It keeps coming back,” he said.

But Representative Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, said it’s a crime in South Dakota if an 18-year-old man exposes himself to a 14-year-old girl. “I’m sorry, local control do not override victim’s rights,” Jensen said. “We’re allowing the possibility of that exposure.”

Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, called for the bill to move forward. “Boys should use boys bathrooms and girls should use girls bathrooms,” he said. “To me, it’s just completely obvious.”