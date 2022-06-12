SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From households to businesses, many people are feeling the increase in day-to-day expenses.

According to the National Restaurant Association, average menu prices rose over 7 percent between May of 2021 and May of 2022.

Higher input costs such as food and labor are a big reason for the increase.

It’s getting more expensive for Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza to do business.

Owner Lisa Esser has seen food prices climb.

“Things that we were paying for two years ago are now triple and sometimes quadruple the price,” Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser said.

Esser started noticing some higher food costs during the pandemic, but hoped they would be short-lived.

When the restaurant moved to its new location earlier this year, they had to up their menu prices slightly.

“We’ve been hesitant to raise the prices because we also want to be a place that is affordable for everyone. At the end of the day though, when we’re barely able to pay our bills you have to figure something out,” Esser said.

Just down the sidewalk, La Luna Cafe is also having to adjust to higher food costs.

In fact, manager Salvador Jamies said the business stopped selling its porkbelly pizza because of the cost.

“On our end produce has gone up, like way up, and it makes it hard to decide whether to stop serving certain dishes or raise prices and then if we’re going to raise prices, how much we can reasonably raise without losing clientele,” La Luna Cafe manager Salvador Jaimes said.

While Esser hopes to see costs level out soon, she’s feels grateful to be operating a business in a supportive community.

“We’re going to do everything we can to continue making it happen and the community always shows up to help,” Esser said.

Esser said higher labor costs are also factored into menu prices.

She said buying gift cards from restaurants is a great way to help them out right now.