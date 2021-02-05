Republicans reject effort to disclose Noem’s security costs

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans have rejected a proposal from a fellow Republican to require Gov. Kristi Noem and other state officials to disclose taxpayer funds used for their security.

Noem has traveled the country with a security detail from the state’s Highway Patrol as she campaigned for Donald Trump and fundraised for her own gubernatorial committee.

She had pressured Republicans to drop the matter.

Her public safety secretary, Craig Price, argued that revealing the amount used for security would compromise the governor’s safety.

Rep. Taffy Howard cast the bill as a bipartisan effort to bring transparency to how taxpayer funds are used.