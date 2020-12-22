Rep. Dusty Johnson on new stimulus package: It has taken way too long to get here

(KCAU) — With Lawmakers finalized the COVID-19 relief bill, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson commented on the new deal, saying the package was well overdue.

“Well, it has taken way too long to get here, the process has been messy and confusing, but ultimately this is where we need to be. The reality is that we want to keep the economy growing we want to keep our schools open. and there’s a role for the federal government to play in that, well as making sure that our testing numbers up, and we can get the vaccine deployed,” said Johnson.

The $900 billion dollars is tied to a $1.4 trillion dollar federal spending bill.