Rep. Dusty Johnson gets COVID shot, promotes vaccination

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican from South Dakota, speaks with medical staff after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has received a shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as part of an effort to promote widespread vaccinations in order to extinguish the pandemic.

Johnson, a Republican, says, “This is how we get back to normal.”

South Dakota opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older Monday, and it has recorded one of the nation’s highest rates of people fully vaccinated.

The congressman noted that as a man in his 40s, he represented a demographic that has been hesitant to get a vaccine.