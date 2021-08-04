Reminders for the road ahead of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s population will grow by the hundreds of thousands this week as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off. That means more motorcyclists will be on the road in the next few weeks.

Shannon Orth has been a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for more than 20 years. When the weather is nice, you’ll often find him patrolling on this motorcycle.

“That’s what I enjoy to do, people like to see it too, and catches a lot of people by surprise,” trooper, Shannon Orth said.

As we inch closer to the start of the rally, more people will be making their way to the city of riders for the annual event.

“Whether you’re on the bike, in a regular car, truck semi, you’ve got to be looking out for each other,” Orth said. “As a regular motorist you’ve got to keep the cell phone down, pay attention, check your mirrors and check the blind spots, you’ve got to turn your head and look at those blind spots.”

Another big reminder — let other drivers know when you plan to turn or change lanes.

“Turn signals are meant to be used before you make that lane change, not as you’re doing it,” Orth said.

A few tips to make sure everyone on the road can have a safe trip.

“Leave early, plan extra time, be patient, it’s going to get busy, there’s going to be bikes around, it’s going to take longer to get places and do things, so you’re going to have to be flexible in your plans and not be in a rush,” Orth said.

You should also be aware of construction zones because those areas can get backed up.

The 81st motorcycle rally runs August 6th through the 15th.