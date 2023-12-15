BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s public universities may be able to keep competing for students from Minnesota, if price is part of the decision.

That’s because the South Dakota Board of Regents on Thursday added Minnesota to the states whose residents qualify for lower tuition at one of South Dakota’s six state-supported universities.

Missouri and Kansas also were added to the program, known as Dakota Advantage.

The South Dakota campuses already had tuition reciprocity with Minnesota. The change Thursday means that, starting next summer, a student from Minnesota who attends a South Dakota public university will pay the same tuition as a student from South Dakota who attends a South Dakota public university.

The South Dakota regents are trying to offset the free tuition being offered in Minnesota for those students in Minnesota whose families’ household incomes are below $80,000.

“We feel like we have to do something to compete with that,” Heather Forney explained to the board. She is vice president of finance and administration for the regents’ system.

Under the reciprocity agreement that’s been in place between the two states since 1978, “visiting students pay the higher amount between their home-state tuition and fees or the tuition and fees of the campus they attend.”

Currently 2,039 students from Minnesota take undergraduate courses from South Dakota public campuses: 1,537 at South Dakota State University in Brookings; 234 at University of South Dakota in Vermillion; 121 at Dakota State University in Madison; 88 at Northern State University in Aberdeen; 53 at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City; and six at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Another 126 are taking graduate-level courses.

To break even using Dakota Advantage, the South Dakota campuses would need 409 undergrads and 15.5 grad-level students from Minnesota, which Forney acknowledged “is going to be a little harder for us to get to.” By comparison, they would need only 15 undergraduates and 1.5 graduate students from Missouri and just 16 undergrads from Kansas to break even from those states.

“This is a good deal for us,” Forney said.

Regent Jeff Partridge of Rapid City, who’s a former legislator and served as the governor’s budget director on a temporary basis, said that adding the three states “continues to increase the momentum” for enrollment. He “wholeheartedly” encouraged other board members to support it.

Nathan Lukkes, the regents’ executive director, said in “many, many cases” South Dakota campuses would still be a better deal than Minnesota. “Higher ed is very dynamic at the moment and that is not going to change,” he said.

Students from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming already qualify for the program.

Regent Randy Frederick of Hayti addressed an unasked question: Why not offer it nationwide? “We have to take a look at the analysis one state at a time,” he said.

The regents on Thursday also clarified their policy so that all state government employees can qualify for reduced tuition, regardless where they live or how they receive the courses, and discussed with two legislative leaders the decision by Governor Kristi Noem to decline the regents’ request for another year of tuition freeze.

Regents president Tim Rave of Baltic, a former legislator, suggested to House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree that the freeze proposal should be kept in mind through the end of the 2024 session, in case any money is still on the table as the state budget comes together.

Regents executive director Lukkes reviewed the past four years, when tuition rose a total of 1.1%, which he described as “just phenomenal.” He said that was accomplished in the first year when the regents decided to internally realign their budget. There was a small increase the second year, followed by two years of the Legislature deciding to keep tuition the same.

“The tuition freeze is working. It’s moving the needle,” Lukkes said.

From Crabtree’s perspective, the regents and the Legislature have “a good partnership” with the legislators responsible for the politics side and the universities delivering a good education. “We know that the data is there. We know this is successful,” Crabtree said about the tuition freeze, which he noted should also apply to South Dakota’s four technical colleges. “Here we have a model that we absolutely crush with,” he said.

Added Mortenson, “We just ask that the lines of communication stay open, as they have been.” He said affordability in higher education would continue to be a priority for the Legislature.

Rave asked the room to give the two lawmakers a round of applause. “They’re good guys,” he said.