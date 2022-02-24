CENTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Rook has always been healthy and in shape. It takes stamina to run up and down the court while refereeing basketball games. But three weeks ago, his life changed.

He had a heart attack and collapsed on the court.

“The last thing I remember is wow, I’m very light-headed,” Rook said.

After Rook collapsed, nurses, firefighters, EMTs and even a neurosurgeon sitting in the stands rushed to help.

“I remember hearing a big thud on the floor,” said School Nurse Bruce Bennett.

“Brian fell straight back, and it was one of those falls where you don’t try to catch yourself,” said RN and wife of the Superintendent, Terri Knight.

“My daughter was next to me, and I’m an EMT with the ambulance, she jabbed me, and she said, ‘mom, get down there,'” said Kelly Voog.

“We were sprinting over there, and as soon as we got there, you knew this wasn’t good,” Knight said.

“Right away, I knew something was not good,” said Bennett

“He was unresponsive. We couldn’t find a pulse,” said Voog.

“She couldn’t find a pulse, I yelled at someone to go grab the AED,” said Knight.

“I took over the chest compressions, and Terri got the AED patches on quick,” said Bennett.

“I made sure everyone was clear, shocked him,” said Knight.

A thousand people in the gym watched and waited.

“It got pretty quiet and a lot of prayers,” said Bennett.

The little machine did its job, Brian’s heart began beating again, thanks to the automated external defibrillator.

“So the first thing I remember waking up is a familiar voice, she’s an RN, and I could hear her voice, and I knew something wasn’t good if she was on top of me, saying, hey you’re back, you know stay with us, and I think I was like I got to get up because I’ve got a game to ref,” said Rook.

Voog, the EMT, rode the 35 miles with Rook to Sioux Falls in the ambulance.

“I was just shocked because we didn’t get more than a mile or two out of town, and he was awake, he was alert, he was orientated and he was talking to us, and that’s not very often you see that kind of an outcome,” she said.

Rook ended up needing open-heart surgery. He’s now recovering. While there’s more rehab ahead, he believes he will be back on the court refereeing games next season.

“Small towns are great, and for all those people to jump into action, in a split second it’s, I mean it still hasn’t registered with me, what they’ve done for me, and I don’t know how I could ever say thank you and show gratitude enough,” said Rook.

Rook wants everyone to understand how important the AED’s are.

He is hoping his experience can make people more aware of them, and save someone’s life in the future.