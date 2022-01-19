SPINK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Redfield, South Dakota, day care provider is facing charges of felony child abuse. KELOLAND Investigates has uncovered the case and has been looking into the charges.

40-year-old Heather Roach made her initial court appearance in Spink County Tuesday. Roach is charged with hitting the then one-year-old in the face on December 16 of 2020.

KELOLAND News spoke to a confidential source in the case who said the girl had extreme bruising on her face and purple and red dots in her ear from being hit.

We have learned that Roach had been doing in-home day care in Redfield for approximately three years.

Roach, a mother of five, is not a licensed care provider in the state, and the town of Redfield does not require its day cares to be licensed.

The topic recently came up at a City Council meeting, but was not approved.

Roach is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony child abuse charge on February 1.