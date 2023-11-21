PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A recall of buffalo products from the Steinke Ranch in Colome has been issued by the South Dakota Industry Board.

The recall dated November 21, 2023 includes buffalo products that may have been produced without inspection. Some of these products labeled with #177 and/or #182 were not produced at these establishments.

The meat products were produced without inspection and mislabeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. However, should anyone consume these products and have an adverse reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

“The investigation has just begun it will be on-going as we continue to research the recall,” said Dr. Beth Thompson, State Veterinarian and Executive Secretary of the SD Animal Industry Board.

If you have purchased these products, you are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the purchase place.

For more information call 605-773-3321 or contact South Dakota Animal Industry Board.