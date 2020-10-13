READ/LISTEN: 911 call from South Dakota AG Ravnsborg from fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 911 call from South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been made public.

You can read/listen to the call from Sept. 12, when he believed he hit a deer. A copy of the 911 transcript is attached below.

Audio of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, September 12, 2020. / South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Ravnsborg said in a statement he was returning to Pierre after attending the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield on Sept. 12.

Shortly after leaving Highmore, Ravnsborg says his vehicle hit what he believed was a large animal. He says he stopped to investigate and called 911 to report the crash. He says he used his cell phone flashlight to look around.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek also surveyed the area when he arrived, according to Ravnsborg. With his vehicle badly damaged and the nearest tow service needing to travel from Pierre to the scene, Volek offered to let Ravnsborg drive the sheriff’s personal vehicle back to Pierre.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore in Hyde County, state officials said.

Gov. Kristi Noem Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price provided an update on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The investigation is still on-going. A full autopsy report on Boever has not been completed, Price said on Tuesday.

Price added the goal of the investigation is to gain a set of facts to determine what happened the night of Sept. 12.

Price said Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content came back 0. He added Ravnsborg’s blood was taken around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the news briefing online and on-air.

Page 1 of 911 Call Transcribed Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text

Page 1 of Ravnsborg Toxicology Report 3 Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text

Page 1 of Ravnsborg Toxicology Report 2 Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text

Page 1 of Ravnsborg Toxicology Report 1 Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text