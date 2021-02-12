Ravnsborg won’t appeal ruling rejecting legalized marijuana

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is projecting a measure to reverse South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy that could spur an influx of prisoners, potentially costing the state millions of dollars each year and requiring at least $33.3 million for new prison facilities. Opposition from the governor’s finance agency and the Corrections Department during a Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, bill hearing put Noem’s administration at odds with Ravnsborg, the state’ Attorney General, over the cornerstone of his legislative agenda. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says his office will not participate in appealing a ruling that struck down a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.

Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled earlier this week that the measure approved by voters in November violated the state’s requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is obligated to defend state laws when they are challenged in court.

But office spokesman Timothy Bormann said Ravnsborg concluded his office fulfilled its obligation and doesn’t have to participate in an appeal.

Other parties in the case are prepared to appeal.