Ravnsborg won’t appeal ruling rejecting legalized marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says his office will not participate in appealing a ruling that struck down a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.
Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled earlier this week that the measure approved by voters in November violated the state’s requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is obligated to defend state laws when they are challenged in court.
But office spokesman Timothy Bormann said Ravnsborg concluded his office fulfilled its obligation and doesn’t have to participate in an appeal.
Other parties in the case are prepared to appeal.