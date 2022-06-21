PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The fate of South Dakota’s first impeached elected official is now in the hands of the Senate.

Lawmakers are back at the state Capitol for what is likely the final chapter in the Jason Ravnsborg impeachment saga.

In April, state Representatives voted 36-31 (three excused) to impeach Ravnsborg on two counts – certain crimes and malfeasance in office. The crimes and malfeasance all stem from a September 12, 2020, crash where Ravnsborg’s private car struck and killed Joe Boever, who was walking on the north shoulder of U.S. 14.

Starting at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday, Senators are tasked with listening to arguments for and against impeachment in the non air-conditioned Senate chamber.

10:15 a.m.

Defense attorney Mike Butler is now cross-examining Kevin Kinney with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Butler says it was a cloudy and dark night when the crash happened and noted the top wind speed was 18 mph. Kinney said he doesn’t know how long Ravnsborg’s car was on the shoulder.

The next witness is being called — North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Joe Arenz. Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy is questioning Arenz, who filed many of the North Dakota agents’ reports on the case. He also previously spoke under oath to the House Select Committee on Investigation.

Arenz found parts of Boever’s broken eyeglass frames in Ravnsborg’s car. Arenz later interviewed Ravnsborg and said he was struck by Ravnsborg’s statement that Ravnsborg didn’t know what his car had hit.

Tracy plays a clip from Arenz’s interview with Ravnsborg about speeding and how fast drives. Ravnsborg tells Arenz he never drives more than over 4 mph.

Ravnsborg said he didn’t reach out to the family because he found out Boever’s dad had just died six weeks prior. Tracy is asking Arenz why Ravnsborg would lie about reaching out to the victim’s family to a reporter.

The prosecution’s second witness is North Dakota BCI special agent Joe Arenz. Photo by Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

9:44 a.m.

The Senate trial is resuming. The next four hours are for the prosecution to present its case. The first witness called will be Kevin Kinney with the South Dakota Highway Patrol. After taking an oath, Kinney said he’s worked for the state since 2003.

He is the director of the crash reconstruction program. Kinney says he’s done hundreds of crash reconstruction cases.

He said physics comes into play because objects want to move in a straight line. Kinney said he was the on-site supervisor for the crash reconstruction for the Ravnsborg crash. Pennington County state’s attorney Mark Vargo and Kinney are discussing Ravnsborg’s car after the crash.

Ravnsborg vehicle following Sept 2020 crash

Kinney said all the evidence – blood, paint chips and debris are all important to help recreate the crash.

He said there’s high confidence Ravnsborg’s crash happened on the shoulder and the crash happened closer to the grass of the ditch.

Kinney said Ravnsborg’s car would need 175 feet if he started braking his car immediately. The actual stopping distance was 600+ feet after the crash.

9:05 a.m.

Mike Butler, a Sioux Falls lawyer, is speaking and is addressing the two counts Ravnsborg is facing from the House resolution.

Butler emphasized there’s been no finding that Ravnsborg was criminally culpable for the death of Mr. Boever.

“Folks, he called 911 and they dispatched sheriff Volek,” Butler said, adding Volek did not see a body and he would have walked right by the body.

Regarding the misdemeanor offense of driving outside the lane, Butler told senators, “It is insufficient for the removal of a constitutional officer.”

Butler said the details show Ravnsborg cooperated with the investigation all the time. He said Ravnsborg’s cell phone was not a factor in the crash and emphasized his phone was locked 90 seconds before the crash.

Butler has mispronounced Ravnsborg’s name a few times during his opening statement.

Butler said if Ravnsborg lied, the prosecution should prove it. He said Ravnsborg had agreed to take a polygraph test. Butler said a polygraph is tool used to show if someone is deceiving or not.

“No polygraph was ever offered,” Butler said.

Butler acknowledged Ravnsborg misspoke at times. “Being mistaken is human,” Butler said. “Allegations are easily made, and it is especially true today.”

Butler said Senators shouldn’t be in Pierre.

“Undue influence was brought to bear on the prosecutors,” Butler said. “I trust that the line has been drawn and that will not occur here.”

Butler said the public may not understand the standard of proof that needs to be met for impeachment.

Defense attorney Michael Butler focused on the specific articles of impeachment brought by the House. Photo by Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

8:45 a.m.

Attorney Ross Garber, defending Ravnsborg, is now speaking. He said only eight governors and five elected officials throughout the United States have ever been removed from office by impeachment.

“This is incredibly rare,” said Garber, who has a Washington D.C. law firm and has worked for other governors facing impeachment proceedings.

He pointed out South Dakota has never impeached an elected official until Ravnsborg. He also said he’s found no record in the modern era of an attorney general being removed.

“What you do could have implications for government for South Dakota,” Garber told Senators.

He said every four years South Dakota voters vote on the attorney general and there’s fixed four-year terms.

“We trust the voters to make decisions,” Garber said. “Every four years, the voters get to choose their attorney general.”

Garber said the prosecution has to prove a high standard for a reason.

“You weigh the burden of proof,” Garber told Senators.

Ross Garber presented the opening argument in Ravnsborg’s defense. He said he’s found no record in the modern era of an attorney general being removed. Photo by Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

8:15 a.m.

Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy is giving the opening statement for the prosecution. You can watch her full half-hour opening statement in the player above.

She said Ravnsborg’s response after the deadly September 2020 crash is the reason everyone is gathered. She said how someone responds to adversity is what matters.

Tracy described the deadly high speed crash and when Ravnsborg’s car hit Boever at 62 mph.

“He absolutely saw the man that he struck in the moments after,” Tracy said. “The attorney general went into tunnel vision. He couldn’t bring himself to ever, in the two-minute 911 call or the three hours of two separate interviews, actually say he hit a man, he knew this fact to be true.”

Tracy noted Ravnsborg’s first words from the initial 911 call was to tell the dispatch he was the attorney general and not that he’d been in a crash.

“This was not a screeching halt,” Tracy said about how Ravnsborg slowed for seven seconds after the crash. She said he slowed to a stop and collected his thoughts before calling 911.

Tracy said former Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who has since died, conducted a “mediocre investigation, at best.”

Tracy said the prosecution won’t share photos of Boever’s body after the crash but she encouraged Senators to look at them. She pointed out Ravnsborg and his chief of staff Tim Bormann left the crime scene after finding the body to go to the sheriff’s house.

Tracy tells Senators why Ravnsborg committed “malfeasance in office.” She said the AG had multiple opportunities “to do the right thing.” She said it is a crime for any person to lie to law enforcement.

She cites state law that says “an attorney needs to have good, moral character.” She emphasized the attorney general is the state’s top attorney and set standards for all law enforcement officers.

“To quote Uncle Ben, ‘with great power, comes great responsibility,'” Tracy said, in a reference to a Spiderman movie.

Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy began the prosecution’s opening statement, saying Ravnsborg went into “tunnel vision” when his car hit and killed pedestrian Joe Boever. Photo by Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

8 a.m.

The Senate trial has started. You can watch the stream in the player above. Roll is being called.

Sen. Julie Frye-Muller (R-Rapid City) and Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge) were not in attendance.

According to the Senate rules for the trial, the oath to be administered is as follows: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) to act fairly as presiding officer of the Senate sitting as a court of impeachment, to the best of my ability.”

Senators also took an oath.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden said there will be a number of breaks. He asked for people in the audience and in the Senate to remain silent.

7:50 a.m.

Senators received special passes for their guests at the proceeding to sit in a reserved area of the gallery at the rear of the horseshoe-shaped chamber. News media will have reserved working areas on each side of the gallery.

There is no air-conditioning in the Senate chamber as lawmakers gather.

Three legislative meeting rooms with air conditioning will carry a livestream of the proceeding for those who can’t get seats or don’t want to be in the summer heat of the gallery area.

7:36 a.m.

Members of the Senate are gathering at the Capitol in Pierre. KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer also spotted Ravnsborg speaking with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels who will advise Rhoden as presiding officer and his defense attorney Michael Butler.

Ravnsborg is sitting with his defense lawyers but is not expected to speak or testify throughout the trial.

Who will be involved in the trial?

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will be the presiding officer for the trial and issued the subpoenas for eight witnesses called on by the prosecution in the name of the Senate.

Arguing for impeachment will be Pennington County state’s attorney Mark Vargo and Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy.

Ravnsborg, who has said he is not guilty for the two counts of impeachment against him, hired Sioux Falls lawyer Michael Butler to represent him during the trial. Attorney Ross Garber will also assist the defense.

Prosecutors Mark Vargo and Alexis Tracy, working from the area directly in front of what would otherwise be the Senate press box, will present the case against Ravnsborg, who will be defended by Michael Butler on the other side of the chamber. (Bob Mercer)

Who are the witnesses?

Many of the witnesses have previously given testimony to the House Select Committee on Investigation regarding the Ravnsborg criminal and crash investigation.

The official listing from the Senate names the following people as possible witnesses for the prosecution: John Daily (Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations), John Berndt (South Dakota Highway Patrol), Kevin Kinney (South Dakota Highway Patrol), Cassidy Halseth (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Joe Arenz (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Arnie Rummel (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation), Brent Gromer (retired from South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation) and Tyler Neuharth (retired South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation).

What will Senators be voting on?

Votes on the articles of impeachment will happen after the closing remarks from the prosecution and respondent.

According to rules established, Senators will take a vote on each article of impeachment. A two-thirds majority of 24 Senators is required to convict Ravnsborg and remove him from office. If the vote of 24 is reached on either count of impeachment, a third vote will be held to bar Ravnsborg from holding any office with the state again.