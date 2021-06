SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota’s Attorney General does not want cameras in the courtroom when he goes on trial.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

The attorney general is accused of being distracted and driving on the shoulder of a Hyde County highway.

Ravnsborg’s attorney recently filed a document objecting to cameras or audio in the courtroom during the trial, which is scheduled to start August 26.