South Dakota woman enjoys freedom after commutation from Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman whose prison sentence was commuted on Donald Trump’s last day in the office says the missed experiences included spending time with her children and grandchildren, and learning to use a smartphone.

LaVonne Roach, of Rapid City, was set free in January after spending 23 years locked in three federal prisons for selling methamphetamine.

The Rapid City Journal reported that Roach was among 144 people and seven South Dakotans who received pardons or commutations from Trump.

A Lakota mother of three, Roach says she “broke down” when told she was getting out.