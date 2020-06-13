Rapid City to review business restrictions due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council is deciding whether to leave business restrictions due to the coronavirus in place for another month or leave the option open to business owners.

The council passed emergency restrictions at the end of April that required restaurants, bars, and other businesses who are serving customers to engage in certain practices meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The Rapid City Journal reports that it includes cutting capacity in half, configuring tables to meet social distancing guidelines, and requiring face masks for food service workers.

Meanwhile, state health department officials reported on Saturday that a woman in her 50s from Pennington County is the 75th person in the state to die from the virus.

