Police say elderly South Dakota woman’s death is a homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say the death of an elderly woman is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern with a laceration to her throat. An autopsy classified the death as a homicide. Police say McGovern was likely killed Wednesday morning.

Authorities are working to identify a suspect. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating any surveillance video that would show a suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide.