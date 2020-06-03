Rapid City Police Chief to leave job by end of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Police Chief has announced plans to leave the job at the end of the month.

Chief Karl Jegeris has held the post since 2014 and worked for the Rapid City Police for 24 years.

The department said it expects Mayor Steve Allender to name an interim replacement before Jegeris leaves on June 26.

Allender says that Jegeris served throughout his career “with a sense of calm, compassion, and community.”

Jegeris plans to take a position with the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, where he says he plans to “continue to advocate for children and families.”

