Rapid City man convicted in crime spree, including assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has been found guilty in a string of crimes that include aggravated assault, burglary, and grand theft.

A jury in Pennington County convicted 34-year-old Bill Robertson Tuesday afternoon.

Robertson was accused of stealing two pickup trucks, breaking into three homes and stabbing, assaulting or threatening five people during a nearly hour-long crime spree last July in Rapid City. He was arrested after driving toward a police officer who shot at him multiple times, but did not hit him.

The officer said he thought Robertson was trying to hit him.

