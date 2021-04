South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting 4th girl

Prosecutors have added more charges against a Rapid City man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls.

The Rapid City Tribune reports a Pennington County jury convicted 38-year-old Teddy Guzman on Thursday of three counts of first-degree rape for sexually assaulting three girls under age 13.

The newspaper reports prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a fourth girl in 2015 and 2016 when she was 13- and 14-years-old.

Investigators learned about her after police started investigating Guzman in 2017 but she wasn’t ready to testify when the other three girls’ cases went to trial last year.

Calls to Guzman’s attorney’s office didn’t go through on Saturday.