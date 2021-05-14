Rapid City man charged with murder after injured victim dies

Rapid City Journal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man is now charged with murder after a woman he’s accused of sexually assaulting died of injuries related to her attack.

Fifty-eight-year-old Marlon Little Bald Eagle was indicted this week on charges of first-degree felony murder and alternative counts of second- and third-degree rape in the woman’s death April 23.

According to authorities, an autopsy found injuries sustained during the assault played a role in the death of the 42-year-old woman.

Police said they zeroed in on Little Bald Eagle after a woman called 911 and told them he had taken responsibility for the woman’s death.

