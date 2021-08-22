Rapid City man arrested after entering home, threatening residents with gun

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities deployed a robot to help flush-out a gunman holed up inside an apartment in Rapid City overnight Saturday.

The Special Response Team was called to the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive Saturday night after a man entered the apartment and, according to police, threatened a woman and her baby with a gun.

People in the apartment were able to safely get out.

Officers, with the help of a K9, later found the man hiding in a bedroom and arrested him early Sunday morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News