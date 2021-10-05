Rapid City estimated at 964 acres, officials say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are continuing to battle a grassfire that’s burning five miles north of Rapid City.

UPDATED 12:40 P.M. MDT

According to officials with Great Plains Fire, a multi-mission aircraft flew over the fire to get a better idea of its size. The Auburn Fire is currently burning at 964 acres.

Officials say the southern portion of the fire is now in “mop up and patrol status.” Firefighters are continuing to extinguish hot spots.

UPDATED 11 A.M. MDT

So far, no homes or structures have been lost due to the fire. Officials say the public will continue to see smoke in the area. Small burn out operations are taking place on the west and east portions of the fire to strengthen fireline.

A helicopter and an Air Attack platform are assisting crews in containing the fire.

UPDATED 8 A.M. MDT

Officials with Great Plains Fire Information say the Auburn Fire is now estimated at 500-750 acres. Firefighters have 25% of the grassfire contained.

UPDATED 7:45 a.m. MDT

Officials say firefighters were successful in a “burn out operation” on west and north portions of the fire overnight. They say this helps secure the fireline.

Crews plan to attack the fire at its edge throughout the day Tuesday. Helicopters will also be used to help fight the blase.

Effected residents are still asked to evacuate. Click here for the Pennington County evacuation map.

The Auburn Grass fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday, and it has grown to around 250 acres.

As of 10:50 p.m. MDT Monday, crews were continuing fire containment efforts. According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, firefighters were taking advantage of the weather conditions, and they conducted a burn out operation near Deadwood Avenue on the west portion of the fire.

The image above shows a time lapse of the smoke above Rapid City from the KELOLAND News LiveCam

Officials say the public should expect to see an orange glow and increased smoke as crews battle the fire.

FEMA is authorizing the use of federal funds to help battle the Auburn Fire. That money will pay 75-percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

We expect to learn more information from the Rapid City Fire Department later today.