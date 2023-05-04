PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Ramona woman, who plead guilty to one count of grand theft, has been sentenced to two years of prison.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Melba Jean Bickett was sentenced to two years in the South Dakota Women’s Prison.

While working as a teller for the First American State Bank, Bickett took $153,000 from her father’s account between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2013. She placed the money into her bank account or her son’s account without permission from her father.

Both years of Bicket’s sentence were suspended on the condition that she serve 60 days in the Lake County Jail, perform 40 hours of community service and pay back $153,000 to her father’s estate.

This case was invested by the Lake County Sheriff’s office, Kingsbury County Sheriff’s office and SD DCI. The case was prosecuted by the SDAG and its’ Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit.