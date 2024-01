HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Huron responded to a sticky situation after an explosion on the west side of town.

Officials say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews arriving on the scene found that a rail car containing molasses had rapidly vented its contents.

Molasses from the rail car was found on US Highway 14 and Old Highway 14 East.

Due to the wind, fallout molasses went as far south as 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue Southwest.