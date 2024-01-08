PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Look for the South Dakota Legislature to get out of the gate at a faster pace this year.

House Speaker Hugh Bartels and his Senate counterpart Lee Schoenbeck have already been assigning bills to committees for hearings, even though the 2024 session doesn’t open until Tuesday.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the annual State of the State address that afternoon. But in another switch, the two other annual messages — the State of the Judiciary and the State of the Tribes — will be back to back on Wednesday, rather than spread across Wednesday and Thursday as in the past.

The goal for Bartels and Schoenbeck is to have their respective chambers hold votes on legislation Friday.

Schoenbeck said senators will reconvene after the governor’s speech so that bill titles can be publicly read and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden can then announce the committees where they’ll be assigned for their first hearings.

Legislative rules require that a bill be posted at least one day before a committee can take it up for possible action.

“If they (committee chairs) get their agendas up on Tuesday, they can hear those bills on Thursday,” Schoenbeck said.

Bartels said he heard from House members who wanted the quicker pace.

“So we decided to try this. I told the members pre-filing bills would be the only way it would work. Also chairs would need to post agendas on Tuesday.” Bartels said. He added, “I expect committees to actually hear bills on Thursday and Friday. We should have bills to vote on Friday and Monday.”

There should be plenty to work on right away. As of Sunday night, there were already 65 House bills pre-filed and 70 Senate bills.