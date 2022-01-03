SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snow plows have some new names.

In a news release, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winning names from a “Name the Snowplow Contest” held in classrooms across the state. You can see the 12-winning names below.

Aberdeen Area: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer

Belle Fourche Area: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh

Custer Area: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon

Huron Area: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary – 1st Grade Class

Mitchell Area: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis

Mobridge Area: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim

Pierre Area: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard

Rapid City Area: West River Shiver by Ann Eads

Sioux Falls Area: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar

Watertown Area: Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family

Winner Area: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold

Yankton Area: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko

The SDDOT says the contest is “designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.”

You can see last year’s winners and photos of this year’s plows on the SDDOT website.