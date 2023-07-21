SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Years ago, Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli endeavored to create a documentary about the land back movement, sacred connection between native nations and the Black Hills and the Lakota treaties that were less than honored by the United States government.

Their documentary, “Lakota Nations vs United States,” premiered July 14 and has received national attention. With national news outlets reviewing the film and the documentary going through the film festival circuit, directors Short Bull and Tomaselli said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Short Bull is from Pine Ridge and a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe. He has always had a passion for storytelling and received technical and film training while studying at Oglala Lakota College. Tomaselli is from New York and has a background in documenting different resistance movements.

KELOLAND News’ Gracie Terrall spoke with the directors about the making of the film and its importance to South Dakota residents.

KELOLAND: Whose idea was it to pursue making this film or how did that conversation go? Why is this a film that needed to be made?

Short Bull: The story was inspired by a news article on the court case: The Sioux Nation vs United States. It basically highlighted how it was one of the longest standing federal court cases in United States history and how it was still to this day unresolved, despite a landmark Supreme Court decision back in 1982.

KELOLAND: How did you guys decide to go about telling this story? What did you feel needed to be included?

Tomaselli: I would make this movie 100 hours long if I could. We really tried to fit it into a feature film length, we really tried to make sure that all of the events we’re covering would connect to the idea of land theft.

Short Bull: I would really like people to understand that back when there was war in the Great Plains, the treaties were a result of that conflict and the sacrifices that people had to make. … Now, I think on the flip side, you can make an argument for the United States perspective that it’s become forgotten. I think you can make an argument that it’s kind of viewed as antique or something, a scrap of paper that really has no bearing. What we’re trying to do is really say, ‘Hey, this is bound to the United States Constitution. This is something that’s very real and one side of the party keeps it very real’.

KELOLAND: What should people in South Dakota take away from the film? Why should they watch it specifically?

Short Bull: I think that we need to get the quality of life for the tribes, in South Dakota specifically, in much better shape. So how do we do that, right? Well, first, we’ve got to understand what were the things that happened. Some of those things are not easy to face; they can be difficult. A lot of times, we hear the same thing, ‘You have to get over it’ or ‘That’s just how war is’ that they keep throwing at us. But at the end of the day, I think that if you understand how things came to be the way that they are, then you can address it.

KELOLAND: Laura, did you have anything else you wanted to add?

Tomaselli: For me, I think as a non Indigenous person, my journey has really been getting to witness this movement. I think it gave me a lot of hope. Before I was working on this project, I was pretty cynical about the future in a lot of different ways: climate, politics, you name it, right. So, I think this really lit a fire under me that the most beneficial thing, the most punk thing you can be right now is optimistic and hopeful and do work that supports that.

There will be a small screening tour of “Lakota Nation vs United States” through South Dakota during July, but the film will be available to stream on Hulu in August.