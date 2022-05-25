SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning after a pursuit that went through three states.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when deputies learned the man had cut his ankle monitor off.

The suspect was found in Canton, South Dakota, but took off and led deputies and Canton police on a pursuit, which was called off due to dangerous speeds.

Later, Iowa authorities pursued the suspect into Minnesota. Eventually, he went back into South Dakota, and troopers were able to stop him north of Sioux Falls.

31-year-old Vincent Whaler was arrested. He faces a list of charges including Escape and Aggravated Eluding.