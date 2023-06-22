This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday found a Gettysburg grain-marketing business guilty of twice failing to pay producers within the 30 days required by state law.

But the state law doesn’t provide a penalty for taking more than 30 days to pay, so the commission didn’t assess any financial penalty against Banghart Properties.

The three commissioners also agreed that Banghart Properties wasn’t guilty of buying grain without a state license.

Banghart Properties had a Class B state license for buying grain in 2021 and 2022. State law sets an annual $5 million cap on grain purchases by Class B licensees. Commission staff alleged that Banghart Properties purchased more than $5 million of grain in 2021 and 2022.

Banghart’s attorney, Robert Konrad of Pierre, however, argued that many of the contracts Banghart Properties held with producers resulted in grain being delivered to customers outside South Dakota. He said interstate commerce fell outside the state commission’s authority.

Commissioner Chris Nelson said there wasn’t legal precedent on how Banghart Properties should be regulated. “We’ve not dealt with this, and state law could certainly be clearer in helping us deal with this,” he said.

Nelson, who farms near White Lake, said the Legislature might need to look at rewriting South Dakota’s grain-marketing laws to address such situations. He said Banghart left all the risk on the producer until the grain was accepted by the buyer.

“That’s a different business model, but the producers have agreed to it,” Nelson said, adding that the commission wasn’t in a position to say otherwise.

The other commissioners didn’t disagree.

“Banghart developed a workaround, a loophole,” commissioner Gary Hanson said. He too said the Legislature and the commission might need to look at state laws and administrative rules and determine whether to recommend changes.

“I would suggest that some probably need to be made. Otherwise, there’s going to be confusion and ambiguities,” Hanson said.

Kristie Fiegen, who chairs the commission, said the Legislature drafted laws to protect producers. “As you’ve heard today, there’s a lot of confusion,” she said. “It takes a lot of time to study and understand it all.”

Banghart “possibly” found a workaround to the current laws, according to Fiegen. “The state Legislature isn’t used to your unique business,” Fiegen told owner Jan Banghart and her son Jeremey Frost.

Fiegen recommended that state lawmakers look at whether farmers are still protected under Banghart’s business model.

The commission was to decide Wednesday afternoon whether to grant a new annual Class B license to Banghart for 2023-24. The licensing year starts July 1.