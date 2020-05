S.D. (KCAU) – Although Catholic masses remain on hold in the Sioux City Diocese, for the first time in weeks, public masses are set to resume in South Dakota.

In-person services were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those returning to church they’ll notice some changes, including no prayer books or missals.

Every other pew has been blocked off to help with social distancing and sanitizing is being done after each service.