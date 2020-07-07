Protester at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat.

Tilsen is a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss