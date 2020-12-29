Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is projecting a measure to reverse South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy that could spur an influx of prisoners, potentially costing the state millions of dollars each year and requiring at least $33.3 million for new prison facilities. Opposition from the governor’s finance agency and the Corrections Department during a Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, bill hearing put Noem’s administration at odds with Ravnsborg, the state’ Attorney General, over the cornerstone of his legislative agenda. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A team of prosecutors are waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota attorney general’s car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago.

A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state’s attorney who is assisting in the case, says that she does not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an unusual item of debris, but the results may indicate where Ravnsborg’s car was.