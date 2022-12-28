PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission will consider Wednesday what to do about another instance of sports bets gone wrong at a downtown Deadwood casino.

Mustang Sally’s has already lost its license, been fined and had one of its top employees lose her license, too, for making proxy bets on sports events. Now, the commission must decide how to handle another of the casino’s employees, Mathew Steinlicht, of Lead, who allegedly made bets for underage players during August 2022.

Steinlicht has already surrendered his gaming license and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in the matter.

The commission also will look at a complaint that on October 30th, 2022, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were participating in gaming and loitering in a gaming area at Cadillac Jacks Gaming Resort.

State law requires people be at least age 21 to gamble at Deadwood casinos.

B.Y. Development of Rapid City, which does business as Cadillac Jack’s, could face a fine up to $100,000 and loss of the casino’s license. The casino’s general manager, David Schneiter, said a cocktail server discovered the two underaged players.

Schneiter told the commission the casino had people in place and has stepped up its enforcement efforts since the incident.

The commission is scheduled to consider proposed rule changes Wednesday intended to further deter underage players.

In November, six Deadwood casinos reported a handle of $861,659 for sports betting with $337,421 bet on the NFL, $267,613 bet on college football and $142,621 bet on college basketball.