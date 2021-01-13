Pro-Trump group will gather at South Dakota Capitol Sunday

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A pro-Trump Christian group has a permit to gather at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre Sunday.

Members of Jericho March plan to walk around the Capitol and pray for the country. About 50 people are expected to gather.

The FBI has issued bulletins warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, as well as Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

State officials say past gatherings of the group at the state Capitol have been peaceful and no arrests were made.

